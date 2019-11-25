Home Cities Bengaluru

Unravelling city’s hidden heritage

Meera Iyer’s book  Discovering Bengaluru captures the city’s local history, including old neighbourhoods like Fraser Town Malleswaram and Lalbagh

Published: 25th November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Meera Iyer’s Discovering Bengaluru

Meera Iyer with her book 'Discovering Bengaluru'. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The usually quiet Bangalore Fort came to life this Sunday morning when a bunch of history enthusiasts gathered there for the launch of author Meera Iyer’s Discovering Bengaluru. Published by INTACH – a non-profit organisation that works towards conserving the Indian heritage – the book was launched by actor-director Prakash Belawadi, Prem Chandavarkar, Managing Partner of CnT Architects, and Shivakant Bajpai, superintendent archeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Bengaluru. The event took place in celebration of World Heritage week, which is celebrated between November 19 and November 25. 

Iyer, who is a writer and researcher with INTACH, said her book is about the city’s “local history”. And what better way to launch the book than by making people walk down memory lane? The walk, which was attended by 45 people and led by Iyer, started from the Tipu Summer Palace and continued through Fort High School (which is now being restored by INTACH) and Tipu armoury, finally ending at Bangalore Fort. 

It took Iyer more than four years to finish the book, the idea for which was planted in her mind when she started working with INTACH in 2008. Talking about the necessity of the book, she said, “There aren’t enough books on the city. There have been some excellent ones but not many that focus on the local stories or areas, which a regular Bengalurean lives and comes across everyday.” The book mostly focuses on the old Bengaluru neighbourhoods like Malleswaram, Fraser Town, Basavanagudi, Ulsoor, Whitefield, Sampangi Kere, Lalbagh and more.

The event also saw Iyer raise concern about heritage buildings turning into government offices. “The heritage buildings in the city are repositories of the memories. We could visit Vidhan Soudha as kids, why has it now turned into a security fortress?,” she said.  

Agreed actor-director Prakash Belawadi, who said the city is made of its own stories, which people need to accept. He added, “Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut festival) is not a nuisance. It’s a part of our heritage. If it’s too much of a nuisance then proper administrative arrangement has to be made for it.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Fort
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp