Vendors get low profit this year at Kadlekai Parishe   

However, vendors say the profits have been dwindling owing to rising prices.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:10 AM

Bengalureans flock to the Kadlekai Parishe, the annual groundnut fair in Basavanagudi, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kadlekai Parishe (groundnut fair), which is being organised approximately for the last 480 years, has stood the test of time, with vendors from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu congregating at the annual fair. However, vendors say the profits have been dwindling owing to rising prices.

“One sack, which has 60 kg of groundnuts costs Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 now, as opposed to earlier when it costed Rs 500-Rs 700. The cost of groundnuts has increased due to scanty rains and people keep bargaining. By the end of it, we make Rs 3,000, from which around Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 goes as rent for occupying the space. The rent has been increased and it is 
difficult for poor vendors like us to salvage anything at the end of the day,” said Cheluve, a vendor from Tamil Nadu who has been frequenting the fair for the last 30 years.
While the sacks are bought in kg, they are sold in 1 litre steel cans. Increasing commercialisation of the fair seeing vendors selling toys,  balloons, handicrafts, and many other petty items, which threatens their business, they said.

“We brought the groundnuts from Devanahalli. There are several varieties, including Natti and Badami. We price them at Rs 40 per litre cans but people do not purchase it unless we reduce the price. Our earnings have been affected by the high cost of purchase and low sale price but we still come every year to earn something,” said Kumar from Salem, who has been selling at the fair since the last two decades.“We manage to earn Rs 400 per day. It is not enough, but we come here so we can earn and educate our children,” said Velu, another seller from Dharmapuri.

Manjunath, who came with 20 of his relatives to buy groundnuts said, “I have been coming here for more than three decades. The crowds were much bigger earlier, but now, the younger generation is not as interested. I had a tough time convincing my son and daughter to come here as they prefer going to malls. I feel it is important for them to understand the tradition and history of the fair and how it came about.”

