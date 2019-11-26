26 children rescued at KSR Railway Station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 26 children, including three girls, said to be heading to the Bylakuppe Tibetan Monastery and Study Centre for their studies, were rescued by the Government Railway Police on Monday when they alighted from Dibrugarh Express at KSR Railway Station.

The children, natives of Arunachal Pradesh, were in the 4-17 age group. “There was only one individual accompanying the group. He did not have any authorisation letter from the parents of the children or any admission letters from the Study Centre (located 90km from Mysuru). So, on the basis of suspicion, he has been detained,” said a source.

The Dibrugarh Express reached KSR station on Monday. “It is not clear from which railway station they had boarded their train. Since they spoke a different language, we were not able to get much info from them,” the source added.

The children have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee by the police and a special committee will meet on Tuesday to take a call on whether to hand them over to their parents or allow them to head to Bylakuppe.