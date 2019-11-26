Artist stuti Laha to showcase her Work  

Home Cities Bengaluru

Gallery g is bringing to Bengaluru Stuti Laha, the prominent Bengal Style artist and an art restorer at the Archeological Survey of India for her first solo show in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

Gallery g is bringing to Bengaluru Stuti Laha, the prominent Bengal Style artist and an art restorer at the Archeological Survey of India for her first solo show in Bengaluru. Titled ‘Coral Lights’, Stuti Laha’s works will be on display at gallery g, Lavelle Road from November 25 to December 24, 2019 – 10 am to 7 pm daily.

Stuti has always painted in the ‘Bengal Style’ with dreamy colours, earthy tones and indigenous subjects being her specialty. She has derived her unique technique called ‘wash’ style for the Coral Lights collection. The ‘Wash’ technique results in a semi-transparent layer of colour. In a painting, it is a technique in which a paint brush that is very wet with solvent and holds a small load of paint or ink is applied to a wet or dry support such as paper or primed or raw canvas. 
The result is a smooth and uniform area that ideally lacks the appearance of brush strokes and is semi-transparent and long lasting.

Sharing her views on the technique, Stuti Laha shared, “Washes are one of the fundamental techniques in watercolour painting, but are extremely difficult to master.  I derived my own version of this technique over a period of time as it brought out the depth of the earthy tones that I use for my paintings.”
A gifted alumnus of the Government College of Art and Craft, Calcutta, Stuti Laha graduated with a first class in Indian Painting in 1992. Her work is devoted to the depiction of native ‘Adivasis’ and she has successfully blended contemporary and modern techniques to create a unique style of her own.

The artist has received awards in Collage and other Exhibitions, including Birla Academy of Art & Culture ‘s Annual Exhibition Award in 2003. She has also participated in a number of exhibitions and art workshops in that have been conducted across India.

