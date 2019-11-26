CID police arrest Dreamz Infra MD

Home Cities Bengaluru

 The main accused in the Dreamz Infra India Ltd case, Disha Chaudhary, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police.

BENGALURU:  The main accused in the Dreamz Infra India Ltd case, Disha Chaudhary, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police. Disha Chaudhary alias Disha Naik is the managing director of the firm and also the former wife of the key accused in the case, Sachin Naik. The CID police, who are investigating the cases related to the fraud since 2017, had also submitted a chargesheet against Disha Chaudhary, Sachin Naik, his wife Mandeep Kaur, and eight other accused persons to the court. 

However, Chaudhary was absconding without appearing for trial. Thus, the court had cancelled her bail and had issued around 35 warrants and 10 summons. Police said that the accused was changing her address veryfrequently and was not receiving the warrants and summons. A team of Economic Offences Wing of the CID gathered credible information that the accused was staying in Mumbai and went there and nabbed her. 

On Monday, she was produced before the court, which remanded her in judicial custody. She was later taken to Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.According to the CID chargesheet, Dreamz Infra had cheated 3,700 home buyers by collecting Rs 375 crore. While on official documents Disha Chaudhary was its Managing Director, the CID had found that it was her former husband Sachin Naik, who managed the finances and diverted and misused the funds.

He had also floated two other firms — TGS and Gruhakalyan — which also cheated people. It is estimated that the three firms have cheated nearly 10,000 customers to the tune of over Rs 700 crore.In 2017, the police had arrested Naik and his former wife Disha but both were granted bail within a few weeks, after which Chaudhary had gone absconding without appearing for trial.

