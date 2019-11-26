Community fridge at KSR railway station gets cold response

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following good response to the community fridge placed outside Hubballi railway station, a similar concept was emulated at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station on October 2. However, this public facility is barely being used, and the NGO that supplied the fridge is now mulling shifting it elsewhere. Fridges installed at five other venues have got a much better response, volunteer city president of NGO Feeding India, Indranil Roy Chowdhury said.

The community fridge at the KSR

Railway Station got very few takers

The community fridge works on the concept of channelising good food that is in excess to those in need. It would prevent wastage as well as help the poor. Feeding India has plans to install 50 such fridges across the city.

The fridge inside KSR station stands empty. Though positioned in a prominent location, near the Unreserved Ticketing System counters, much of the floating population here seem to ignore it. Some commuters, including a few coolies, have either not heard of it, or have hardly seen it being used.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma conceded that he found it empty the few times he chanced upon it. “There are two ways of looking at this — either food that is placed there is immediately taken, or no one is placing the food,” he said.

Chowdhury said the concept was successful at two government hospitals in the city as well as at two residential complexes at Hennur and Attibele. Asked about the reasons for the poor show at KSR, he said, “We banked on the many vendors and caterers there to leave behind unsold food in the fridge. Unlike in hospitals and apartments, the station is open 24x7. So vendors prefer selling their food, even if it is through the night,” he added.

Asked if they plan to continue with the fridge here, Chowdhury said, “We will wait for a month or two, and if this poor response continues, we will shift to some other location, like Majestic bus stand, where we predict a demand for this concept.”