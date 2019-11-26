Home Cities Bengaluru

Damp uniforms, torn books keep students away from school

After many houses were affected by the flood water, children are unable to go to school as their school uniform, school bags, and books have been damaged.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After many houses were affected by the flood water, children are unable to go to school as their school uniform, school bags, and books have been damaged. They have been staying in rehabilitation centres and will have to wait till the water in their houses is flushed out. Most of the children are heading to their houses and clearing out the water themselves. “We will have to buy new uniforms, books, and a schoolbag. I also have cold and slight fever,” said 13-year old Shakti Prasad.

Gayatri, a resident of Krishna Layout, said that her son’s tests are going on but she wasn’t able to send him to school. “When the water gushed into our house, we had to leave everything and run to safety. Now, all his uniforms and bag are soaked in dirty water and the books are also torn. He can’t be sent to school until everything is cleared out,” she said.

Seven-year-old Yash G said, “My schoolbag is soaked in water and has a lot of dirt inside. I can’t even find my shoes. I have cold and fever as I got wet in the flood water. Even our daily wear clothes are all dirty and stinking.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flood water Krishna Layout
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp