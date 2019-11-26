Damp uniforms, torn books keep students away from school

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After many houses were affected by the flood water, children are unable to go to school as their school uniform, school bags, and books have been damaged. They have been staying in rehabilitation centres and will have to wait till the water in their houses is flushed out. Most of the children are heading to their houses and clearing out the water themselves. “We will have to buy new uniforms, books, and a schoolbag. I also have cold and slight fever,” said 13-year old Shakti Prasad.

Gayatri, a resident of Krishna Layout, said that her son’s tests are going on but she wasn’t able to send him to school. “When the water gushed into our house, we had to leave everything and run to safety. Now, all his uniforms and bag are soaked in dirty water and the books are also torn. He can’t be sent to school until everything is cleared out,” she said.

Seven-year-old Yash G said, “My schoolbag is soaked in water and has a lot of dirt inside. I can’t even find my shoes. I have cold and fever as I got wet in the flood water. Even our daily wear clothes are all dirty and stinking.”