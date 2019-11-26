Man booked for making vulgar video call to French woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old French woman, who is working as a software engineer in the city, was allegedly harassed by an unknown person, who allegedly sent obscene messages to her phone and also made a video call in which he showed his private parts.The woman, in her complaint with the Bellandur police, stated that an unknown person had been sending her messages since August.

On August 28, he allegedly sent her vulgar messages on WhatsApp. On October 19, the person had made a video call but she did not answer the call. “On November 12, he again sent vulgar messages from a different phone number. On Saturday, I got a video call from the number.

When I received the call, the caller had pointed the camera towards his private parts and harassed me,” she alleged in the complaint.The police have booked the accused for sexual harassment under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.