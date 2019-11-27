Home Cities Bengaluru

A session on body image and self-love

This project is brought to the audience by #SocialSpeakEasy - Social’s attempt at removing the stigma of various societal issues that are of commonplace in daily life, via events and campaigns.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:18 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Body image. These are two words that have recently become common in media, whether they are used positively or negatively. When you put the words together, what do they really mean? Body image is the perception that a person has of their physical self and the thoughts and feelings that result from that perception. These feelings can be positive, negative or both, and are influenced by individual and environmental factors. 

SOCIAL with Aditya Birla Group’s new mental health wellness clinic MPOWER Minds have organised Shape of You. A two-hour session on self-love, body image and mental wellbeing at Church Street Social on 30th November, 2pm onwards. 

The first such issue is Mental Health. Having launched Happyness by Dr Yusuf Merchant in Mumbai and Delhi and partnered with #iCALL (counselling helpline set up by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai’s students), Social is all set to talk about it.

With an extensive training from Manipal University on various types of therapy and assessments, speaker Sahana S went on to work as a lecturer and consultant clinical psychologist in a medical college in Chennai. Then she worked in a psychiatric hospital in Bengaluru.

She has worked mainly with adults with various psychiatric illnesses such as mood issues, anxiety, psychotic, substance use and personality disorders. She has also worked with children who have presented with behavioural problems, academic-related difficulties and intellectual difficulties. 

The event will be held at Church Street Social, Church Street on November 30.

Body positivity Self love
