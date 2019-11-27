Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru pubs may soon lose its lustre, say owners

Already watering holes like Humming Tree, bFLAT and Monkey Bar have downed their shutters as they were unable to procure the public entertainment licence.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Monkey Bar, a pub in Indiranagar, shut down on Monday, leaving its employees out of jobs. It is the third big watering hole to down its shutters.

Monkey Bar, a pub in Indiranagar, shut down on Monday, leaving its employees out of jobs. It is the third big watering hole to down its shutters. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owners of pubs and restaurants in the city are an apprehensive lot nowadays. With the city police bringing in stringent rules under the Licensing and Controlling Places of Public Entertainment (Bangalore city) Order, 2005, the city’s most popular music and performance venues are shutting down. 

Already watering holes like Humming Tree, bFLAT and Monkey Bar have downed their shutters as they were unable to procure the public entertainment licence.

Many of the owners said they have been losing out on venues to play music which in turn has affected their livelihood. They feel that the strict rules will sound the death knell for the pub and restaurant business in the city. 

In September, Humming Tree shut down, followed by bFLAT in October and Monkey Bar, the city’s first gastro bar, in November 24.

An employee of a pub which recently shut down said the livelihood of employees of these pubs were at stake. Many of them, according to him, may end up doing the wrong things. 

“The Bengaluru Police Commissioner thinks they can cut down crime, curb noise pollution etc by closing down pubs? Think again, sir. You will be pushing them into a world of a different crimes which will be tougher to handle. Livelihoods are lost, we are left jobless,” said Anthony D Mario. 

Anthony’s is not just one voice. He said there were hundreds of them who took to the streets to protest against the police and economic slowdown for the closure of the pubs.

Tushar Mathur, a musician, said this rule will definitely hit a large number of musicians. “Firstly, the artistes do not make much money. They have to play at least four shows a day to make some money. Now, we are not able to get any shows.”

Shubham Roy, a folk singer, said he had started his career at Humming Tree, and got to play at other venues as well.

He said this is just not going to be the same for beginners now. “It is a setback for all musicians. Artistes like me who have the experience, can still get to play elsewhere,” he added.

Eben Johnson, partner of Ben and Flow, an artiste management firm, pointed out that they had lost 30-40 shows a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru bars Monkey Bar Bengaluru Bengaluru pubs
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp