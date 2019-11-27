Bengaluru's Hulimavu cops struggling to find out who is behind lake breach

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hulimavu police, who are investigating the lake breach case, have questioned several people including engineers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Tuesday. They have detained two, who claimed to be Home Guards, for questioning.

However, questioning people from various agencies and getting responses based on blame game has left them with only different versions as to who breached the lake on Sunday afternoon.

Based on a complaint filed by BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Lingegowda, who alleged that the breach could have happened while BWSSB was carrying out some civic works at the lake and that BWSSB Assistant Engineer Karthik was its in-charge, the police detained and grilled Karthik for several hours on Tuesday.

Besides, BBMP Assistant Engineer Shilpa, who was in-charge of the lake, was also questioned by the police and her statements recorded.

The Hulimavu police have already registered an FIR charging BWSSB Assistant Engineer Karthik for the lake breach, but are seeking details about the precise role he and his team under his charge may have played. It is learnt that Karthik has claimed during questioning that BWSSB works had no link with the breach as the works were not being carried out at the place where the breach occurred.

“While Karthik is claiming that it was not his fault, Shilpa has made a statement that the breach could have happened due to BWSSB works. We are investigating the case and finding out the links. However, based on information received from public and other sources, two Home Guards who were deputed near the lake have been detained as part of the probe. Based on their statement, we will initiate further course of action,” a senior police officer said.

BBMP Marshals said they had never seen any Home Guards on duty at the lake and have reportedly told the police that they could be fake guards, who are hand-in-glove with contractors and the land mafia.

The Home Guards have been identified as Nagaraj and Sainath Reddy. The police, who have seized an earthmover that was at work at the spot, are also questioning its driver and staff.

Despite being faced with various versions from the ensuing blame game, a confident DCP (South East), Isha Pant, said the police were investigating the case and would arrive at a conclusion soon.