Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Hulimavu cops struggling to find out who is behind lake breach

However, questioning people from various agencies and getting responses based on blame game has left them with only different versions as to who breached the lake on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hulimavu police, who are investigating the lake breach case, have questioned several people including engineers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Tuesday. They have detained two, who claimed to be Home Guards, for questioning.

However, questioning people from various agencies and getting responses based on blame game has left them with only different versions as to who breached the lake on Sunday afternoon.

Based on a complaint filed by BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Lingegowda, who alleged that the breach could have happened while BWSSB was carrying out some civic works at the lake and that BWSSB Assistant Engineer Karthik was its in-charge, the police detained and grilled Karthik for several hours on Tuesday.

Besides, BBMP Assistant Engineer Shilpa, who was in-charge of the lake, was also questioned by the police and her statements recorded.

The Hulimavu police have already registered an FIR charging  BWSSB Assistant Engineer Karthik for the lake breach, but are seeking details about the precise role he and his team under his charge may have played. It is learnt that Karthik has claimed during questioning that BWSSB works had no link with the breach as the works were not being carried out at the place where the breach occurred.

“While Karthik is claiming that it was not his fault, Shilpa has made a statement that the breach could have happened due to BWSSB works. We are investigating the case and finding out the links. However, based on information received from public and other sources, two Home Guards who were deputed near the lake have been detained as part of the probe. Based on their statement, we will initiate further course of action,” a senior police officer said.

BBMP Marshals said they had never seen any Home Guards on duty at the lake and have reportedly told the police that they could be fake guards, who are hand-in-glove with contractors and the land mafia.
The Home Guards have been identified as Nagaraj and Sainath Reddy. The police, who have seized an earthmover that was at work at the spot, are also questioning its driver and staff.
Despite being faced with various versions from the ensuing blame game, a confident DCP (South East), Isha Pant, said the police were investigating the case and would arrive at a conclusion soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board BWSSB
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp