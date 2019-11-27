Christmas cheer for Bengaluru students through carols 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Radiant School of Learning often find themselves in a sticky situation with their parents not being supportive of their education.

Despite a nominal fee of Rs 100 to ensure a sense of commitment, students find themselves sans support.

To help them out, the school has put together a concert – ‘Light Up A Life’, a charity christmas musical concert in association with Dr Ken Henson of The Bangalore Conservatory.

The hour-long performance will see the 80-member choir performing opera-style music, Christmas carols, duets and songs with musical instruments. In addition, the students of Radiant School of Learning will also be performing to get some experience on what goes into a live show. Over the last three years that this programme is being hosted, there have been some changes. “This year, the programme will be more entertaining since we have been selective while choosing the performances. In addition, while we faced some audio limitations in the previous years, this time, we have roped in professionals for the programme. With a larger space, we are expecting a lively event,” said John Alexander Tristram, director of resource, at Radiant School of Learning, adding that last year they had 600-plus attendees, while this year they hope to hit the 1,000 mark.

There will also be a couple of stalls which will sell goodies, the proceeds of which will go towards the betterment of the school and the students.

“Many of our students come from underprivileged backgrounds. We encourage them to pass their Class 10 and 12 after which we help them get jobs. The proceeds will help them in their education,” Tristram said, adding, “We are hoping to make this an annual event in Bengaluru’s Christmas calendar.”

The musical concert hosted by RSL in association with Dr Ken Henson & Team of The Bangalore Conservatory will take place on Dec 8, at Baldwin Boys’ High School (International Hall). The donor passes are priced at Rs 20,000 (Platinum – 80G benefit), Rs 1,000 (Gold), Rs 500 (Silver) and Rs 200 (Regular).