For these families, it’s the festival of harvest 

Published: 27th November 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Joshua D Philips and his mother lighting the Christmas Advent Candle during Thanksgiving 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In atalia Rodrigues, 21, a resident of Horamavu, celebrates Thanksgiving by attending mass, her way of showing gratitude for the year that was.

“The entire family then gathers for a potluck whereby each household cooks a traditional dish. Our family usually chooses the Sticky toffee pudding,” says Rodrigues, adding that the menu generally comprises sausages, plum cake, plain cake and wine. 

Not wanting to close the celebrations early, the family stays up late– bonding, playing music– to make their Thanksgiving celebration memorable.

“My uncle brings out his guitar and all of us sit around, singing songs and recalling fond moments from the past,” says Rodrigues. 

With Christmas around the corner, the family begins decorating the house ahead of Thanksgiving. “I ensure there is Christmas decoration in every room of the house. A tree and crib is a must for Christmas and fairy lights for Thanksgiving,” says Rodrigues. 

For Joshua D Philips, who stays in Kammanahalli, Thanksgiving is a religious occasion when she goes to the Indiranagar Methodist Church. “As per the Methodist tradition, Thanksgiving harvest festival starts in the month of November. We decide the menu and theme a week prior to the celebrations. Last year we dressed in red,” he says, adding that his family doesn’t always go by the original date of Thanksgiving (the last Thursday of November). “We choose a Saturday or Sunday. This time we are celebrating it on December 1. We will start with prayer, after which we will light the Christmas advent candles.” 
(With inputs from Kanak Laddha)

