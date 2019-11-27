Man flashes elderly couple for advising rash son in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a spat between neighbours which bordered on the bizarre.

A middle-aged man allegedly resorted to the obscene act of flashing an elderly couple, while his wife took the broom to them.

All that the senior citizens had done was advise their minor son not to ride his two-wheeler rashly.

Taking this as humiliation, Mahendra (42) and his wife, allegedly assaulted the elderly couple.

The couple approached the Police Commissioner’s office to file a case after Hulimavu police declined to do so. But even going to the commissioner’s office apparently did not help, and the elderly couple is struggling to file a complaint, a week after the incident.

Bennet, a retired bank employee living with his wife in Saraswathipura in Arakere, Bannerghatta Road, was upset when he saw Mahendra’s minor son riding his bike rashly on the street, due to which they were afraid to come out. His father allegedly encouraged him to ride in a reckless manner.

Bennet recorded the boy riding rashly and informed Mahendra, who came out from the house with his wife and started abusing the elderly couple.

When they came out to seek help from other neighbours, Mahendra’s wife hit them with a broom and pushed them around.

As Bennet was recording the assault on his mobile, Mahendra flashed them, asking Bennet to capture his obscene act as well. The scared couple managed to escape into their home.

A day later, Bennet approached Hulimavu police and showed them the video of the incident. Police allegedly refused to file a case and asked them to return home.

On Monday, Bennet came to the police commissioner’s office to file a case, but there too he was turned away.

Isha Pant, DCP (South-East), said, “I am not aware of the incident, but I will check with the Hulimavu police inspector to see what had happened and will take necessary action.”