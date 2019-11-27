Home Cities Bengaluru

Marshals lend a helping hand to Hulimavu

From cleaning roads to arranging for food, BBMP marshals have come to the rescue of residents who were hit by the lake breach

Published: 27th November 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:51 AM

From clearing garbage to cleaning the roads, the marshals are helping the residents make the area livable again.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after the deluge, the people living near Hulimavu Lake are yet to come to terms with what has happened and how much they have lost. Thankfully, BBMP marshals are doing their best to help the residents get their life back on track.

The marshals are leaving no stone unturned. From clearing garbage to cleaning the roads, the marshals are helping the residents make the area livable again. In fact, the same marshals have been working in the area for the last two days as many people have become familiar with them.

While the Fire and Emergency Department has drained out all the water from the areas around the lake, the marshals are helping people clean their houses and roads too. They are also making sure that the residents have enough food, water and medical supplies. 

Some locals thanked the marshals for the work they are doing. Some even said that the marshals are doing what the BBMP could not.

R Naidu, a resident of Saraswathipuram, said, “The BBMP officials were nowhere to be seen in Saraswathipuram and in many parts of Krishna Layout. They were only concentrating on some pockets. But the marshals have come as a blessing in disguise. They are helping us clear the muck, bringing in health officials to spray the area and also coordinating with other agencies.”

One such marshal is Indaresh M, who has been on duty at the rehabilitation centre since Sunday. He has such a rapport with the residents, especially women and the children, that people here have asked BBMP officials not to move Indaresh to any other centre.

Bommanahalli ward marshal supervisor said they are working overtime to ensure that people are not inconvenienced. They are working as a bridge between the BBMP and the locals, the official said.
This comes as a huge relief for the affected people. Many residents have been unable to go to work even two days after the lake breach. Children, on the other hand, have been unable to go to school as their textbooks and uniforms have been destroyed.

