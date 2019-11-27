Home Cities Bengaluru

Rs 25 crore needed to fix damage in Hulimavu lake: BBMP

The civic body plans to ask the government to shell out this amount from the calamity fund.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hulimavu lake

Hulimavu lake (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP is working on assessing the damage each household suffered after Hulimavu Lake breached on Sunday afternoon.

According to the BBMP, it will take at least Rs 25 crore to improve the basic civil infrastructure in the area. The civic body plans to ask the government to shell out this amount from the calamity fund.

The BBMP said that the amount will be required to clean and repair the roads and drains and to provide better infrastructure. BBMP officials are holding meetings to prepare the final estimates.
Randeep D, BBMP, Zonal Commissioner of Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli and Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, told TNIE that work is being done to clear the muck and restore roads and footpaths. 

He said that Rs 5 crore will be needed to fix six to seven major roads in RR Layout itself and another Rs 5 crore to repair roads in Krishna Layout. Funds will also be required to clear the drains and take up maintenance works.
Initial reports show that around 300 homes are severely damaged and around 500 need repair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hulimavu lake Hulimavu lake breach Bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp