Rs 25 crore needed to fix damage in Hulimavu lake: BBMP

Bosky Khanna

BENGALURU: The BBMP is working on assessing the damage each household suffered after Hulimavu Lake breached on Sunday afternoon.

According to the BBMP, it will take at least Rs 25 crore to improve the basic civil infrastructure in the area. The civic body plans to ask the government to shell out this amount from the calamity fund.

The BBMP said that the amount will be required to clean and repair the roads and drains and to provide better infrastructure. BBMP officials are holding meetings to prepare the final estimates.

Randeep D, BBMP, Zonal Commissioner of Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli and Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, told TNIE that work is being done to clear the muck and restore roads and footpaths.

He said that Rs 5 crore will be needed to fix six to seven major roads in RR Layout itself and another Rs 5 crore to repair roads in Krishna Layout. Funds will also be required to clear the drains and take up maintenance works.

Initial reports show that around 300 homes are severely damaged and around 500 need repair.