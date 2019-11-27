Home Cities Bengaluru

Saying thanks: Bengalureans new-generation ‘meat’ up over gratitude dinners

With Bengaluru turning into a melting pot of culture, and seeing an influx of foreigners, this tradition has been slowly and steadily seeping in.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tanisha Kannan (sitting) started celebrating Thanksgiving recently 

Tanisha Kannan (sitting) started celebrating Thanksgiving recently 

By Sukanya Mitra and  Kanak Laddha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the month of November draws to a close, we also inch closer towards the last Thursday of the month which is Thanksgiving, a day tradition which has its roots in the West, but has been seemingly gaining popularity across the globe, including India.

With Bengaluru turning into a melting pot of culture, and seeing an influx of foreigners, this tradition has been slowly and steadily seeping in.
During her stint with an MNC where Neethy Joseph worked with US-based clients, she learnt about the culture and celebration. “It is interesting to understand other cultures, and I found the idea of Thanksgiving fascinating. I began celebrating it with my friends and family, and we usually go for dinner on that day,” Joseph shared. 

For college student Tanisha Kannan, who is relatively new to the concept of  Thanksgiving, the best part about the day is bonding with family. “I just love the feeling of so many family members coming over and sharing a hearty meal together. It is something that happens rarely since all of us live in different parts of the globe,” says Tanisha who has been celebrating the occasion for the last two years.  

The preparations are elaborate and this year the Kannan family has planned an extravagant Thanksgiving feast complete with roasted turkey alongside soup, potatoes, sprouts and corn. Kannan’s father Ravi Kannan, emphasises that the turkey is the highlight of the day. “A lot of effort goes into its making which includes regulating the temperature at which the turkey is cooked and carefully making the gravy. It’s fun when close family members come together to make it together,” he says.

For 19-year-old Maria Jessica, too, Thanksgiving is more of a family get together which she believes in celebrating in her own way rather than sticking to western traditions. “It’s mostly a family gathering and we don’t follow much of the western traditions but at the same time we make sure not to leave out the essence of the occasion. Of course, we go along with the central theme of cooking turkey,’’ says Jessica whose family has celebrated Thanksgiving for the last four years.  

“From the oldest member of the family to the youngest, each of us recall the good deeds of each other in the year gone by, and have a small gratitude session,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanksgiving Bengaluru
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp