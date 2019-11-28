Home Cities Bengaluru

Applauds and laurels

The annual AttenDance awards evening is around the corner again. Like every year, the 10th edition of the function will be held on November 30, at ADA Rangamandira.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By  G Ulaganathan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The annual AttenDance awards evening is around the corner again. Like every year, the 10th edition of the function will be held on November 30, at ADA Rangamandira.The awards were started, as while there are many awards for performing dancers, certain other categories are not recognised, like dance choreography, award for a male solo dancer, dance writing, and overall contribution to dance, said dance historian and writer Ashish Khokar, who has also been bringing out AttenDance, a year
book on Indian dance, for 20 years.

“We follow certain guidelines in choosing the winners. The composition of the jury is a secret, and includes eminent persons who are not necessarily performers. This is to avoid any kind of lobbying. Nearly 75 per cent of the awardees later get state or national awards,” Khokar added, pointing out that the award is not just a shawl and a shield. A young winner is helped to get three shows in India, or foreign internships. Recipients of the Lifetime achievement award are documented with a monograph, a biography or a short film. 

This year’s awardees include Seshadri Iyengar (Ram Gopal award for best male solo dancer), G Ulaganathan (Mohan Khokar award for writing on dance), brothers Bharat and Sharat Prabhat (Uday Shankar award for choreography), and TTB- Teatro Tascabile di Bergamo, Italy (for overall contribution to dance). TTB has a 40-year-old connection with Indian dance.

They have learnt Kathakali at Kalamandalam John, Cheruturthy; as well as Odissi from guru Aloka Panikar, and Hindustani music from Pt. Amarnath. They have also mastered Sanskrit.The Lifetime Achievement award will go to Kathak guru Jitendra Maharaj.The function will begin with a kathak performance by city-based dancers from Nadam.(The writer is a city-based dance critic)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp