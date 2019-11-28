Christ students come to rescue of residents

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Christ Deemed-to-be University in Bannerghata Road did their bit to help those who were affected by the Hulimavu Lake breach. A day after the lake breach, some students of Christ University inspected Krishna Layout. “When we came on Monday to check on the houses, most of them were still flooded with dirty water. All their grocery was damp and the place was full of slushy. We counted 60 affected houses that needed help and announced this in our college,” said Rohit Kumar, 3rd year economics student and a member of Centre for Social Action.

Boxes were set up in the school campus, where students could donate whatever they liked and even give cash. In just two days, the students collected Rs 38,000 and bought grocery and other daily requirements. These were handed over to the residents.

“We made separate kits for every family. Each kit had a set of biscuits, 5kg rice, 1kg dal, 2kg ragi, one packet oil, sanitary pads, toothpaste, toothbrush and soaps. When they received this, they had huge smiles on their faces, which made us very happy,” said Rithvik A R, BBA student, member of Centre for Social Action.This apart, clothes, blankets and utensils were also given. The students now plan to carry out this drive for a few more days.