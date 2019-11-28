Congress expels three leaders for anti-party activities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just eight days to go for the crucial bypolls, Congress seems to be finding it difficult to ensure that its local leaders remain loyal and work for party candidates. In Shivajinagar assembly segment in Bengaluru, two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) members and a former block Congress president have been expelled from the party, as they were working for the BJP candidate.

MK Gunashekar, BBMP member from Jayamahal ward; Netravati Krishnegowda, BBMP member from Ramaswamypalya ward and former Block Congress president Krishnegowda have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities, read a statement issued by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Gunashekar admitted that he is campaigning for the BJP candidate in Shivajinagar. “I consulted people in my ward and based on their suggestion, I am campaigning for the BJP candidate, as we need a stable government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa,” he told The New Indian Express. “I will consult people in my ward and take a decision ,” he said when asked if he is joining the BJP.

Gunashekar also said disqualified Congress legislator R Roshan Baig is also supporting BJP candidate M Saravana. Baig was keen to contest on a BJP ticket, but the party refused to induct him. In the three-way contest, the support of Baig and local Congress leaders is likely to give an edge to the BJP candidate. MLC Rizwan Arshad is the Congress candidate and Tanveer Ahmed is the JDS candidate in Shivajinagar.