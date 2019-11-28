Home Cities Bengaluru

Perfection is for practice, stage for fun 

 I don’t say this nearly enough – I’m grateful to work closely with kids and young adults.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I don’t say this nearly enough – I’m grateful to work closely with kids and young adults. And one of the most frequently asked questions (after “Can I come home and play with your cats?”) is, “How much should we practise?” It’s a question I never shy away from answering. Growing up, my brother, Ambi, and I have hunted down every musician who would talk to us and asked them this question. We got some wonderful responses, but my favourite will always be the one from legendary jazz drummer Billy Cobham.

He went stone-cold serious, looked Ambi dead in the eye, and said, “Practise until it’s not funny anymore.” It was a piece of advice that stuck, especially since Ambi was eight years old at the time and mildly traumatised. Different musicians have different ways of practising. Oystein Baadsvik scheduled tuba practice from 9 to 5 on all weekdays. Hubert Laws says before he begins flute practice, he keeps a pile of marbles in one corner.

Every time he plays a piece perfectly, he moves one marble to the other corner. If he gets a note wrong, all the marbles go back to their original spot and he has to start over. I had to experiment a little. I thought it would be great to tell the world I practise singing whenever the TV is on. (It did not work, but you can hit me up for Netflix recommendations anytime.) Later, I would drop my daughter at playschool and practise piano until it was time to pick her up. It kind of worked. I learnt to fall asleep on the right keys so that the clang sounded more musical. I’m a sleep-deprived parent, okay?       

Whether it’s music, poetry, drama, or stuffing as many peanuts in your mouth as humanly possible, there is one principle of practice -- be consistent, and work for perfection. Break a piece down to smaller parts to understand it better, play the piece slowly at first and then develop speed, rehearse until you can’t get the piece wrong. Make sure you really know what you are doing. Especially if you’re stuffing too much food in your mouth. 

All this, however, is offstage, and here’s a secret - everyone makes mistakes on stage.  Everyone. If you’ve ever seen a SubraMania or Thayir Sadam Project performance, and we all seem to be laughing and smiling a lot, it’s usually because someone has made a mistake - and that’s okay.  

Once you get on stage, it’s no longer about trying hard to hit the right notes (hopefully, you have already). It’s about connecting with your art and with the audience. If you are too busy thinking about being perfect, you are holding yourself back. No matter what you are doing – singing, playing an instrument, reciting a poem, acting in a play – your time on stage is about immersing yourself in a unique experience.  If you are able to find a place of honest expression, and enjoy your work fully, your audience will, too.   

The author is a singer, songwriter, educator and social entrepreneur

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp