Bengaluru will have a gloomy weekend with cloudy skies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city has been getting light drizzles for the past two days and now, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and cloudy skies till Monday.

While weathermen state that rain in November is not unusual, they also point out that it is uncommon at the end of November. IMD- Bengaluru Director in charge C P Patil told TNIE that the city is receiving rain because of local convention and because of prevalent easterly winds. This has also delayed the onset of winter, which will now set in only in the second week of December.

IMD has issued a forecast of cloudy sky and light rainfall coupled with fog or mist early in the morning. Due to cloudy skies, the maximum temperature is 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal and the minimum temperature is 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Patil said that until the northerly winds prevail, this pattern will continue and a dip in temperature will not happen. “In fact, with the cloudy sky and rainfall, the temperatures will rise. Which will delay the onset of winter further,” he added.