‘Cops transferred as per rules, not on MLAs’ recommendations’

The bench adjourned the hearing as the state government sought time to file its response to the issues raised by the petitioner.

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

BENGALURU: Admitting that MLAs sent their recommendations with respect to the transfer of police officers, DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju said that the Police Establishment Board strictly adhered to rules and procedures before passing orders on such recommendations. 

In an affidavit filed before the Karnataka HC, the DG&IGP, who is the Chairperson of the board, stated, “I cannot deny the fact that MLAs do send their recommendations for the transfer of police officers of the board. However, the board, which comprises a chairman, three members, and one member secretary, strictly adhere to the rules while passing the orders of the services of police officers.”  

The affidavit was filed before the division bench, in response to a PIL filed by N Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Maha Sangha, alleging that police officers were transferred on the basis of recommendations made by the MLAs and the same was contrary to the directions issued by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh versus Union of India case. 

Terming the allegations of the petitioner false and incorrect, Raju said that if there were any stray instances where the transfers made were as per the MLAs recommendations, they were only co-incidental, she claimed. 

