Home Cities Bengaluru

RERA pulls up BDA for delaying KG Layout work

Starts inquiry after receiving complaints from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout allottees; BDA to go for hearing on Dec 31

Published: 29th November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints from the allottees of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) regarding delay on the part of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in completing infrastructure works in the layout as well as applying for a certificate renewal with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) specifying a new deadline, the regulator on Thursday conducted an inquiry into the issue. BDA was pulled up for the massive delay and asked to come for a second hearing on December 31 to specify a deadline for the project.

According to a representative of the NPKL Open Forum, who attended the inquiry on behalf of their group at the authority’s office on Mission Road, BDA had professed that it was not sure if the project came under the RERA ambit and hence it did not take steps in the past for registering it. “RERA officials made it clear that there was no doubt regarding it as every real estate project came under its ambit,” said the representative. 

BDA was supposed to complete the project on March 31, 2018, and had obtained a RERA certificate specifying the deadline. The certificate had expired and BDA has now applied for a renewal of the certificate giving a new deadline of December 31, 2021. 

A total of 10,000 allottees have been given sites under the Kempegowda Layout project Phase-I and Phase-II. However, BDA is yet to complete basic infrastructure in many areas of the layout, say the allottees. 

When BDA officials were asked to give a deadline, they gave no answer to the RERA inquiry panel. “Top BDA officials sought a month’s time from RERA to come up with a deadline for the project. Following this, RERA has fixed December 31 as the date for the next hearing to take place in this connection,” another allottee who was present during the inquiry said.  

Under RERA regulations, BDA is supposed to pay a penalty to site or home owners in case any project gets delayed beyond the deadline given to RERA. “We were asked to pay penalty for every day delayed by us beyond the deadline fixed by the BDA for full payment towards our site. Why is BDA not willing to pay us and violating RERA regulations?” an allottee sought to know. BDA Commissioner G C Prakash as well as the engineers who attended the hearing refused to speak to this reporter about the inquiry. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery. (Photo | Reuters)
Onions hit by disease in TN, prices may rise even higher
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp