Yesvantpur Metro station lift stops working for 4 hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lift in the Yesvantpur Metro station stopped functioning for nearly fours hours on Thursday, inconveniencing passengers, particularly senior citizens. The lift, which conked off around 11 am, was fixed only at 3 pm, forcing many passengers to climb 41 steps on the nearby staircase to board their train from the railway station.

Though lifts are primarily meant for senior citizens and the differently-abled, they are regularly used by many commuters, specifically those carrying heavy luggage. This mode of entry to Metro’s train platform is often used by passengers coming from the railway station with luggage.

A commuter, G Bhavin, who regularly uses the Metro to commute to work told TNIE, “The morning hours are packed at Yesvantpur Metro station as many rail passengers with luggage use trains. Here, 11 am is almost like peak hour. Many people, particularly the elderly who are uncomfortable using escalators, were struggling to climb the stairs.”

A security staffer at the station said, “Though we have an escalator in the vicinity, some people are not comfortable using them. The lift technician fixed it in the evening and everything is fine now.”