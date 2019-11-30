Home Cities Bengaluru

All PU colleges in Karnataka must have minimum area of 25k sqft: HC

Court dismisses appeal of trust that runs 13 institutions, all built on far smaller plots

Published: 30th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

The rule applies to all PU colleges, irrespective of the number of sections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It is now mandatory for all pre-university colleges in the state to have a minimum area of 25,000sqft. Upholding this rule, the Karnataka High Court said that it will apply to all pre-university colleges irrespective of the number of sections or classrooms.On Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar dismissed a writ appeal filed by Chetana Education Trust from Davangere against the rule which was framed for planned development of educational institutions.  

The trust filed this appeal against the order dated July 7, 2015, passed by the single judge upholding the mandatory Rule 4(2)(A) of the Karnataka Pre-University Education (Academic, Registration, Administration and Grant-in-Aid, Etc) Rules 2006.

According to the order issued by the Director of Pre-University Education, the extent of land stated to be with the 13 colleges run by the trust ranged from 2,700 sqft to 8,000 sqft, which is far below the prescribed minimum of 25,000 sqft. Therefore, the notice was issued to the trust. 

The trust contended that the rule was illegal as the prescription of minimum requirement of 25,000 sqft of land is not found in the Karnataka Education Act. The trust also contended that no inquiry was held and nor was any notice given before taking action against the trust by the Director of Pre-University Education in June and July 2015. Rule 4(2)(a) does not apply to PU colleges having less than six sections in view of Rule 4(3), it claimed. 

Turning down the contentions of the trust, the division bench said that the appellant was unable to explain how the rule is unscientific and arbitrary or unreasonable. Rule 4(2)(a) is in consonance with the object of the Karnataka Education Act, which is to provide for planned development of educational institutions. The bench made it clear that the rule is a self-contained code, which takes into account all contingencies. It is legal, constitutional, valid, proper and that the same is neither unconstitutional nor ultra vires to Karnataka Education Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court PU colleges
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp