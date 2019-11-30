Corporator complains of black magic at his house

Home Cities Bengaluru

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator was shocked to find signs of   black magic been performed in the compound of his house in Chamarajpet.

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator was shocked to find signs of   black magic been performed in the compound of his house in Chamarajpet. He found the head of a pig, lemons, etc. Police have taken up the case and have formed a team to nab the culprits. According to a complaint filed by B T Srinivas Murthy, resident of 4th main, RC Agrahara in Chamarajpet, it was done with an intention to end his political career and kill him.

Around 6.30 am, Murthy woke up, came out of the house to take a walk inside the compound and found a black cover and panicked. He asked his men to check it and they found the chopped head of a pig, many lemons, puffed rice, kumkum, turmeric powder and flowers. Murthy then realised someone had gained entry into the premises and performed black magic when he and his family members were asleep. He immediately alerted the  Chamarajpet police. 

He said Amavasya fell on Tuesday (when black magic is done) and he suspects that his political opponents may have resorted to this. Murthy told The New Indian Express, “The act is captured in the CCTV camera and police are making efforts to nab the miscreants.”An investigating officer from Chamarajpet police station said the video was not clear as it was the wee hours. “Murthy has informed us the names of the suspects, and we are investigating. We will nab the miscreants at the earliest,” he said. 

A case has been registered under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017, IPC section 426 - Punishment for mischief and IPC section 506 - criminal intimidation. When Murthy was in BBMP council he had raised complaints on several scams of fake bills.

