Exploring beauty, desire, dilemma

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : At a time when there’s political unrest across the country, this art show, Superstars, is an attempt to explore and engage Bengalureans to respond to it, albeit in a creative manner. With the theme on finding Chinmini Cross, an imaginary space of beauty, desire and resilience, Maraa, a media and arts collective, will be organising the festival at Samsa Auditorium, on December 1.

“Given the political bleakness and the daily oppression, we are trying to create a space of imagination, and this is an attempt to uncover a lot of radical potential. While things may seem to be moving in the wrong direction, our festival is to get people to look at it in a different way,” says Angarika Guha, co-curator of the festival.

While preparation has been going on since the beginning of the year, in October there were different forms of artistic expression like sound, rap, comedy, movement and performance to talk about the same issue. In the upcoming show, renowned performers from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be featured.

Senior practitioners who have stayed true to the practice of forms that speak to their identity at different levels will bring to the fore their works. For instance, a Sadir performance, a form practised exclusively by Devadasis and a precursor to Bharatnatyam, and Jogati Nritya, a folk performance dedicated to the Goddess Yellamma and Lavani, a folk form from Maharashtra, depicting beauty and desire, are all in store at the show. “This is a rare and special meeting of performers from different practices and contexts, who unite in their collective struggle against patriarchy, caste and discrimination,” says Guha.

Ever since the first edition of the festival in 2008, it has evolved in terms of content. “We were willing to collaborate and experiment earlier, but now we carefully curate the programme based on the political question related to gender, sexuality, labour, caste we want to ask,” she says, adding that their biggest challenge has been raising funds, especially in a city that is saturated with events, and in addition choosing to stay away from corporate sponsorship.

They understand the repercussions that could follow their event and, have, in fact in the past, been at the receiving end, especially when they organised programmes which revolved around the Kashmir issue. “Sometimes, the backlash in inevitable. Which is why we collaborate with others, and get our message out in a creative manner,” she says.Superstars will be held on Dec 1, 5pm, at Samsa Auditorium. Tickets: townscript.com