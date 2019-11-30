HC saves engg student from criminal case considering his academic merit, conduct

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This case is a good example of how a careless act by a young person can lead to serious consequences. But the Karnataka High Court came to his rescue, considering his conduct and academic merit. Justice R Devdas quashed the criminal proceedings against Arjun Purushan, a 19-year-old engineering student, native of Gandhinagar, near Barke Police Station at Urva in Mangaluru. The court recently allowed the criminal petition filed by him against the criminal proceedings.

Purushan is a meritorious student having secured 296 marks out of 300 in Science subjects, in Second PU Course. He was awarded with a merit seat in National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru. Purushan was booked by the Bajpe police station in Mangaluru after a bullet was found in his wallet on December 23, 2016. The jurisdictional magistrate granted him bail on December 24, 2016.

Justice Devdas said that the petition is required to be allowed without waiting for the report because of the conduct and academic merit of the petitioner. “By now, the petitioner would have completed engineering course or may be in the final stages of completion of engineering course. At this juncture, if the criminal proceeding is left to be lingering like a Damocles sword, it would cause irreparable harm to the petitioner in pursuing his studies and in his future prospects. Therefore, the petition requires to be allowed at this stage,” the judge said.

The court also said that Section 45 of the Arms Act, 1959, enumerated certain cases where provisions of the Act are not applicable if there was no intention behind acquisition, possession or carrying a minor parts of arms which are not intended to be used. Therefore, when admittedly the petitioner was not carrying any firearm with which he could operate the bullet, then Section 45(d) is attracted, the court said.

According to the petition filed in 2017, Purushan, a student studying in 1st year of Engineering Course, was proceeding with his mother and brother to take a flight from Mangaluru to Rajkot via Mumbai to join his father, who was serving as a Project Manager of Reliance Petrochemical Industries, Jamnagar in Gujarat, for a vacation.

During the security check at Mangaluru International Airport, the security personnel found a bullet (7.6 mm) in Purushan’s wallet. When enquired, Purushan has stated that about two years ago while playing near his house, he found the bullet in the debris of a neighbouring construction site and out of curiosity kept it in his pocket.

In the subsequent statement recorded by the jurisdictional police, Purushan’s mother too has corroborated it. In fact the mother has stated that she has asked her son to throw away the bullet and warned him against keeping it. The petitioner pretended to have thrown the bullet and later kept it in his pocket and he continued to keep it in his wallet.