Inquiry panel report says railway pointsman’s death was accidental

S Lalitha

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tragic death of a railway pointsman last month at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station was purely an accidental one, reveals the findings into the mishap by an inquiry panel conducted by the Bangalore Railway Division. A forensic report has also established the same.Pointsman S Saravana Kumar, a native of Tiruvarur district, lost his life in a freak accident on October 9 when his head got crushed after it was trapped between circular buffers of a loco and a coach of the Basava Express when he was trying to uncouple them.

Internal bleeding due to the impact of the hit resulted in the staffer dying instantly. He only had 12 days experience in the job. A highly placed railway official told The New Indian Express, “Our inquiry report which was submitted to us recently establishes that the pointsman could have slipped when carrying out the coupling work. It is also possible that he may have tried to escape and his head got jammed in between. It is an accidental death.”

The forensic analysis report submitted by Victoria Hospital earlier this week also established it as death caused by slipping, he added. The tragic incident sent shock waves among all railway employees as coupling of locos with coaches is carried out on a daily basis by pointsmen.

A senior railway official said there was enough space on the side of the buffers for the pointsman to stand and it was “completely shocking” how such an incident could have taken place. The pointsman’s role in railways involves shunting of trains to the yard, coupling and uncoupling of coaches as well as taking trains to the pitline for maintenance apart from manual checking of signals along the railway tracks.