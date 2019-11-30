Home Cities Bengaluru

Inquiry panel report says railway pointsman’s death was accidental

Internal bleeding due to the impact of the hit resulted in the staffer dying instantly. He only had 12 days experience in the job.  

Published: 30th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The tragic death of a railway pointsman last month at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station was purely an accidental one, reveals the findings into the mishap by an inquiry panel conducted by the Bangalore Railway Division. A forensic report has also established the same.Pointsman S Saravana Kumar, a native of Tiruvarur district, lost his life in a freak accident on October 9 when his head got crushed after it was trapped between circular buffers of a loco and a coach of the Basava Express when he was trying to uncouple them. 

Internal bleeding due to the impact of the hit resulted in the staffer dying instantly. He only had 12 days experience in the job.  A highly placed railway official told The New Indian Express, “Our inquiry report which was submitted to us recently establishes that the pointsman could have slipped when carrying out the coupling work. It is also possible that he may have tried to escape and his head got jammed in between. It is an accidental death.”

The forensic analysis report submitted by Victoria Hospital earlier this week also established it as death caused by slipping, he added. The tragic incident sent shock waves among all railway employees as coupling of locos with coaches is carried out on a daily basis by pointsmen.

A senior railway official said there was enough space on the side of the buffers for the pointsman to stand and it was “completely shocking” how such an incident could have taken place. The pointsman’s role in railways involves shunting of trains to the yard, coupling and uncoupling of coaches as well as taking trains to the pitline for maintenance apart from manual checking of signals along the railway tracks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp