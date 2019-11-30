Home Cities Bengaluru

Pro tips on layering this winter

Published: 30th November 2019

By Radhika Verghese
BENGALURU: When we think about layering, our minds immediately jump to fall and winter fashions where we bundle ourselves till the point of no return. And while it may seem straightforward enough to just layer clothes upon clothes, there is an  art to be able to do it just right and bring out our inner Carrie Bradshaw. But how does one do it?

The golden rule is that it’s not about complicated layering and throwing randoms together, but rather about figuring ensemble combinations that are greater than the sum of their parts. This way, when you’re feeling too warm,  you can just peel off the outer layers and you’re still good to go! 

Monochrome me
The only way to make this look work is to play with textures, otherwise when  dressing in the same colour from head to toe, the ensemble can have a tendency to look flat. Mixing different weight fabrics of heavy against light is key and is a sure way to balance your look like a boss. Since when did being in monochrome have to be monotonous?

Proportion play
When it comes to layering, proportion is everything. It’s about getting that fine balance between bulk and sleek. Easier said than done? Not at all, the key is to stick to only one bulky item with the other clothes being fitted, otherwise the silhouette ends up being overly unflattering. That one oversized article could be a lengthy trench, a chunky sweater or an oversized scarf. This way, a little messy and perfectly imperfect looks effortless and is sure to get you ahead of that elusive fashion curve!

Accessorise, accessorise!
Accessories can bring about a pop of colour, that fun detail and a sense of quirkiness to cut through the minimalism. It can swing your look from athleisure to chic glam to outright sporty, etc. Breaking the monotony with a brightly coloured or patterned scarf, a statement belt, trendy sunglasses or funky shoes can brighten up your outfit and  put a playful twist to your now #lit winter season! 

(The writer is an alumnus and faculty member NIFT, Bengaluru, ) 

