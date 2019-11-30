‘Pure innovation is what we need’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : We need a thinking city, with administrators -- from BBMP to police and everyone in between – thinking innovation. With Bengaluru’s traffic having become a point of discussion, we need offsets for turns, which ensure that vehicles move out of a lane automatically at turns or signals. I would want to cut through the median and give an offset at as many intersections as possible, across major arterial roads to ensure moving traffic is not slowed down.

n Dr C Vinod Hayagriv

MD, C Krishniah Chetty

Group of Jewellers

Each major intersection needs to be moved back for easier turning radius. Presently, the turning radius is too sharp at most intersections, with three lanes merging into one, thereby allowing only one vehicle to turn at a time.Intersections ought to be painted with broken or dotted lines to indicate turning lanes. Lanes must be end-to-end as far as possible. The dotted lines will guide vehicles to remain in their lanes (even at intersections), thereby allowing two or three vehicles to turn simultaneously.

While the use of mechanical vehicles to paint roads is good, there are possibilities to make the painting more beautiful. Why not make them decorative and at the same time something that will enforce orderly movement? This can make the city more pretty. In addition, there needs to be more patches of greenery at intersections. The horticultural department can easily garner support of corporate sponsors for these beautification projects.

What is also urgently needed is robust signages across city. Today, lack of clear and aligned signages makes people go the wrong way or confuses drivers. SOLUTION: The city’s administrators ought to think of making its people happy.

Why is there no budget for noiseless fireworks in a public place, like Ulsoor Tank or Sankey Tank or over National College grounds where lakhs of people can witness an evening of fun and awe? Why not host a boating festival at our lakes? And why not make street art more easy to install, temporary or permanent? And give awards for the best? This will encourage excellence in art in public spaces. We need all of this and more. Pure innovation is what we need. The city can be a happy, enjoyable place if we all join forces selflessly.