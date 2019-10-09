Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman loses Rs 90000 while shopping for daughter's wedding

Kanyakumari told the police that she went shopping with her family for the wedding, which will be held on November 1.

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 45-year-old woman who was shopping for her daughter’s wedding lost Rs 90,000 to pickpockets in a gold jewellery shop. She was shopping in Chickpet with her daughter when some miscreants stole cash from her bag. According to the complaint filed by Kanyakumari S, a resident of Okalipuram who is a teacher, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Selva Gold Covering Shop, in Doddapet Circle on Avenue Road. 

Kanyakumari told the police that she went shopping with her family for the wedding, which will be held on November 1. She had more than Rs 1 lakh in her bag. They bought a saree from a shop in Chickpet and then went to Selva Gold shop at 1.30 pm. When they entered the shop, the cash was in her bag.

After they selected a gold chain on the first floor, they went to the ground floor to get it billed. When Kanyakumari went to pay the bill, she found her bag zip was open. On checking the bag she realised that the money was not there. Kanyakumari raised an alarm and asked the shopkeeper to check their CCTV footage. 

Kanyakumari told TNIE, “To my shock, such a big jewellery shop did not have a CCTV camera. There were many people in the shop at the time and we were unable to suspect anyone.”An investigating officer from City Market police station said, “The victim was carrying a bundle of Rs 500 notes, she spent Rs 10,000 on a saree and the remaining was in her bag. Someone diverted her attention and stole the money. We have taken up a case of cheating and are inquiring the shop staff.”

TAGS
Chickpet Okalipuram City Market police station bengaluru theft Bengaluru police
