Home Cities Bengaluru

Just one in 50 industrial estates in Karnataka has township tag

Local municipal authorities were apathetic towards maintaining the infrastructure within the premises of the industrial estate.

Published: 09th October 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Water logging in Bengalauru's Electronic city (File Photo |EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bad roads and unkempt premises are a common sight at the 3,000-acre industrial area in Peenya which has at least 6,000 industries, said Prithviraj, chairman of the committee for the establishment of Peenya Industrial Township Authority. He added that there is no waste management system in place either.

Prithviraj has been advocating for a township status for the Peenya Industrial Area for almost two decades. He said that all the legal requirements had been met and work for converting the area into a township started in the early 2000s. However, the government has kept the work pending, he said.

He said the local municipal authorities were apathetic towards maintaining the infrastructure within the premises of the industrial estate. The seven-year struggle to attain township tag has been worthwhile for Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA). While they have improved their roads and basic infrastructure, Rama N S, CEO ELCITA, told TNIE that the Township Authority has been making lives easier for thousands of workers by dynamic synchronised signalling, which reduces commute time, foot over bridge and they are also in the process of building a sewage treatment plant of 1mld capacity.

The township uses 70 per cent of the Rs 11 crore collected as property tax for estate management, she said. There is definitely a need for many more townships in the state as they have great business potential, she added. Chairman of the research committee of M Vishvevaraya Economic Research Centre, FKCCI, D Muralidhar said the state has at least 50 industrial estates but just one township — Electronics City. 

There are myriad problems with estates. Industries are in a pathetic condition and have started resembling debris under the ambit of the local municipal authorities, said FKCCI president C R Janardhan. Even after 25 years of  ‘industrial policy for township’, Janardhan said the policy is yet to be implemented in Karnataka. FKCCI wants 60 per cent of the property tax to be given to these townships for their self-governance while the other 40 per cent can be given to gram Panchayats for their development.TNIE was unable to get a response from Dr E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Urban Development Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
peenya Prithviraj bad roads Peenya Industrial Township Authority Electronics City Industrial Township Authority ELCITA Rama N S M Vishvevaraya Economic Research Centre ‘industrial policy FKCCI
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp