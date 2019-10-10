NIMHANS starts suicide prevention pilot project in two colleges

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to bring down the number of suicide cases in the city, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has initiated a pilot project in two colleges by starting a peer-led-strength-building programme for suicide prevention among young adults.

Speaking about the project,

Dr K S Meena, Associate Professor, Department of Mental Health Education said, “When a young adult has various thoughts in his or her mind and when the person thinks of suicide, peers can prove to be their strength. Peers can help them overcome such thoughts.”



Students who want to be selected for the pilot project can enrol themselves for the same. ‘Peer leaders’ in colleges will be trained as gatekeepers. They will be equipped with skills in early identification and prevention of suicide.

“Young adults have multiple things going on on their mind. The reason for suicide can be parent pressure, exam stress, or relationships outside the family. Peers will help in looking for early signs of suicide and help them come back to life. Most people who are suicidal often look for help,” added Dr Meena. The results of the project will be given in the next six months by NIMHANS and the project is being funded by Indian Council For Social Science and Research and Ministry of Government of India.