Palike to have PR team for citizen connect

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has chosen to go the corporate way. The city corporation will soon have a full-fledged communications team. This will be different from the existing BBMP control room, whose job is to collect grievances from people and disseminate contact details of officials.

This is the first time such a team will be set up. However, citizens wondered if it was essential, especially when the BBMP has failed to do its duty in maintaining and improving the city’s condition.

“To be in touch with people and to ensure that proper information is sent out, a communications team will be set up,” Mayor M Goutham Kumar told TNIE.

This communications team will handle the account for the mayor and the commissioner. Citizens, however, are not convinced. They opine that the two should be in direct touch with citizens.

“It will be reduced to a one-way communication as it has become now. The commissioner is on social media but is not available to the citizens. His phone is answered by his assistants, who say he is busy. The mayor is new and is yet to get the pulse of the people. A team will only widen the gap,” said Madhuri M, a citizen who repeatedly visits BBMP head office to get citizens’ queries resolved.

Kumar said that the team will also handle the social media accounts of the BBMP.