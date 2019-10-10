Home Cities Bengaluru

Tale of power struggles

We Move Theatre, A Bangalore-based Theatre company known for prominent contemporary plays is back in town with the staging of its popular Kannada play, Magadi Days.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: WeMove Theatre, A Bangalore-based Theatre company known for prominent contemporary plays is back in town with the staging of its popular Kannada play, Magadi Days.  Directed by Abhishek Iyengar, the story of the play revolves around a time when the state of Karnataka welcomes a new chief minister with a reputed educational background. 

Coming to power with ambitions and desires to bring in transparency in the functioning of the government, he orders all his ministers to update their status of work across social media platforms. With the new policy leaving  the bureaucratic section of the government unsettled, the section plots a plan to bring down this rule. This makes for the crux of the play.

Caught in between a battle of the political section and the bureaucratic section are two other characters ‘Ibu’ and ‘lakkawwa’ who hail from Magadi. Their meeting with chief minister forms the conclusion of the thrilling play.

The lyrics are aptly written by Abhijith Mahesh and the music score is by  Abhishek Narian. The play is directed and designed with free body movement, improvised acting and experimental stage setting.
 Magadi Days will be staged at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar on October 10, 7.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp