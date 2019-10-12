Home Cities Bengaluru

Lifestyle market gets east Asian touch

Youngsters are now thronging Miniso, Kioda and Yoyoso for their simple designs, products in pastel colours

Published: 12th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The launch of Japanese lifestyle brand Miniso in Bengaluru on Brigade Road made headlines a year ago. And in the last one year, several East Asian brands have been popping up in the city, with many of their products, including water bottles and headsets, becoming hugely popular. Presented in simple designs and pastel colours, the products of these brands are the new talk of the town among youngsters.

From beauty products to electronic gadgets, these brands have something for everyone. The market is flooded with goods from Chinese, Japanese and Korean brands like Miniso, Kioda, Mumuso, Yoyoso and Usupso. “We sell imported items from our manufacturing unit in China. Within a short span of time, we have been able to reach out to people in the city. Many of these products are new to our market, and we are looking at introducing more products,” said Anurag Sharma, store manager, Mumuso, Phoenix MarketCity, Whitefield. According to S Velan, store manager of another Korean brand Kioda at same venue, quality, low price and unique packaging styles are the key factors that attract customers towards their stores.

“The products are super cool. Many of these products are new to me, and I find them quite intriguing. I recently purchased a storage box, which doesn’t attract dust. How cool is that? I have never seen anything like this before. Shopping for such products is really exciting,” said Clara Jennifer, a resident of Horamavu, who made her purchase from Mumuso in Whitefield.  She admitted to having loaded three such tiny air purifiers into her shopping bag.

The products are priced starting `199, like the deodorants at Miniso. Kuashal Thakur, manager, the Japanese brand, Miniso, said, “Products like water bottles, soft toys, headphones, headsets, small pouches, cotton pads, phone lenses, cosmetics and deodorants are fast moving products. People are open to exploring new products and buying them.”

Teenage college student,Anchal Muthamma, who has purchased some such products recently said, “I’m purchasing from a East-Asian brand for first time. But these cute pink socks are a hit in my friends’ circle. My friends suggested I try them owing to the quality and pricing, which is why I bought a deodorant. I think they a re right.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp