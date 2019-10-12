Prasanna calls off hunger strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activist Prasanna finally called off his indefinite hunger strike for sacred economy on the sixth day, at Vallabh Niketan near Gandhi Bhavan.

Prasanna was on a hunger strike to promote sacred economy and to diminish, what he calls, the monster economy in the country. According to him a sacred economy constitutes of all the systems of production that give a maximum number of jobs with minimum investment and minimum loss to the environment.



Prasanna decided to call of the fast after Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan promised him that a meeting will be arranged with the Union Finance Minister as well as the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in a month’s time.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support pouring in from all sections, including heads of political parties, sadhu samaj, religious heads, intellectuals, writers and the common people. I am grateful and I thank everyone,” Prasanna said.