BSNL quashes rumours of it shutting down

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst rumours of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) shutting down, the Centre is planning to revive the telecom operator.

The BSNL clarified this in a statement on Saturday to put an end to the rumours. BSNL said that the services they provided were running properly and there was a consideration to revive BSNL by the Centre.

Sushil Kumar Mishra, Chief General Manager, BSNL, Karnataka Circle, said that BSNL has the widest mobile coverage across India amongst all operators. “BSNL was the only operator which provided unlimited free voice calls and data for eight days during the recent floods in Karnataka”, he said.