Home Cities Bengaluru

Kalaburagi manages its garbage better than Bengaluru: Justice Adi

This is because of strong penalties imposed. The same should also be done to manage garbage.

Published: 13th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima and  Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Subhash B Adi, Chairman of National Green Tribunal Committee on Solid Waste Management, said other cities in Karnataka are better than Bengaluru when it comes to solid waste management. 

He said that despite being a cosmopolitan city with all the facilities and technology, the BBMP had failed in managing Bengaluru’s waste. He said the problem has been piling up since 2011-12 when the issue with Mandur landfill started. Since then BBMP has been unable to handle the situation and find solutions.
He said Bengaluru is lacking behind because of improper management like in case of setting up and managing waste processing units. They have not been set up as per standards and are not running to their full capacity. Processing centres have become a problem because of locals protesting about the stench and garbage strewn around, he said.

“I have been suggesting a solution for very long - decentralisation of waste at the ward level. People are ready to segregate and they are doing that. But where to take the garbage is the question. So decentralised of waste management at the ward level is an ideal solution,” he said.
In the wake of the apprehensions posed by some people and BBMP officials, he said he was willing to show the way. He said some locations such as like Sanjayanagar and HSR Layout had already been identified to show how garbage can be collected and managed at the ward level itself. This will ensure that waste does not go to landfills and the best out of the waste is obtained. He said it has also been suggested that waste be sent to cement factories for processing.

He asserted that sending waste to landfills is not permitted. BBMP is continuing to send it because they have no choice. Unless they come out with a mechanism and a fully functional operation system, the problem of sending waste to landfills will continue. He pointed out that as the NGT chairman, he can send a report to the NGT about the BBMP sending waste to landfills and not managing the waste. But then a concrete solution will also be given for the BBMP to follow instead.

He said processing should be scientific. Today, and even according to BBMP, out of the seven waste processing units, only two or three are working and that too not to its fullest capacity. BBMP has told the committee that they need time to manage the garbage because budgets are yet to be called for. So the committee is giving the corporation some time. But time is ticking.
He said Kalaburagi is better than Bengaluru in waste segregation and collection. Another example which Bengaluru should look at is Vellore, which is now garbage free. There is systematic management, collection and composting. 

He added that choices are many, but he does not know when BBMP will choose what. Sometimes they say waste processing centres are ideal and sometimes they come up with some other solutions. Justice Adi said the best solution is to decentralise the waste. 

He urged the citizens to help make the city garbage free. He said so far Bengaluru has become 80% plastic-free. This is because of strong penalties imposed. The same should also be done to manage garbage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waste management bengaluru Kalaburagi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp