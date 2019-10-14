Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramesh MS suicide case: Forensic expert raises points for fair probe

The expert criticised the way police allowed several individuals to the scene of crime, where Ramesh committed suicide at Jnanabharathi campus.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After observing several police practices that were followed at the scene where former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar’s personal assistant Ramesh M S committed suicide, a forensic expert has made several recommendations for the investigators to follow to confirm that the death was indeed a suicide.

Dr Dinesh Rao, professor and HoD of Forensic Medicine at The Oxford Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, who is also former Director and chief forensic pathologist in Kingston, Jamaica, suggested that the state government make it a policy in such sensitive cases that the body should not be allowed for cremation till forensic probe is over.

Incidentally, Ramesh’s last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon.

“The post-mortem should always be conducted by a panel of a minimum of three doctors. Photography and videography should be a must in such cases. Material, biological, technical and trace evidences should be examined by two labs, one from within the state and the other from outside.

"Also, family members should have the liberty to appoint their own doctor to observe the autopsy process and avoid litigations,” Rao said.  

The expert has also criticised the way police allowed several individuals to the scene of crime, where Ramesh committed suicide at Jnanabharathi campus.

Dr Rao said it was the duty of the local police to prevent politicians and public entering the crime scene.

“Instead, we saw the police escorting individuals to the scene. This ‘crime tourism’ should be made an offence by the lawmakers,” Rao opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh MS G Parameshwar Ramesh MS suicide case
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp