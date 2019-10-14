Ramesh MS suicide case: Forensic expert raises points for fair probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After observing several police practices that were followed at the scene where former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar’s personal assistant Ramesh M S committed suicide, a forensic expert has made several recommendations for the investigators to follow to confirm that the death was indeed a suicide.

Dr Dinesh Rao, professor and HoD of Forensic Medicine at The Oxford Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, who is also former Director and chief forensic pathologist in Kingston, Jamaica, suggested that the state government make it a policy in such sensitive cases that the body should not be allowed for cremation till forensic probe is over.

Incidentally, Ramesh’s last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon.

“The post-mortem should always be conducted by a panel of a minimum of three doctors. Photography and videography should be a must in such cases. Material, biological, technical and trace evidences should be examined by two labs, one from within the state and the other from outside.

"Also, family members should have the liberty to appoint their own doctor to observe the autopsy process and avoid litigations,” Rao said.

The expert has also criticised the way police allowed several individuals to the scene of crime, where Ramesh committed suicide at Jnanabharathi campus.

Dr Rao said it was the duty of the local police to prevent politicians and public entering the crime scene.

“Instead, we saw the police escorting individuals to the scene. This ‘crime tourism’ should be made an offence by the lawmakers,” Rao opined.