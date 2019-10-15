BDA to plant 20k saplings in its layouts

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to plant 20,000 saplings in its Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout to create a green cover. The venture could cost the authority around Rs 2 crore. The move has been approved at its recent board meeting, said a source.

Confirming the development, Deputy Conservator of Forests (in-charge) Sadanandappa said, “We will issue short-term tenders. The modalities for the agencies which will come forward to take up the job are being worked out.”

BDA was likely to permit 10,000 saplings at its KG Layout and an equal number at Vishweshwaraiah Layout, he added. Asked about the type of saplings, the DCF said, “They will all be of local varieties only.”

The move has been welcomed by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum, which has been repeatedly requesting the BDA to create a green cover in its layout.

Forum Secretary Ashok said, “We are happy the BDA has considered our request. More than a lakh plants were uprooted to form the layout and we have been submitting representations to the former and new commissioner to plant saplings.”

BDA’s forest wing submitted a proposal for Rs 5 crore. “However, only Rs 2 crore has been approved by the board in its meeting. The tendering process will start now,” he added.

In May, the forum had charged that NPKL had transformed from a green belt area to a red belt one in seven years. “BDA needs to start the plantation drive before it becomes a concrete belt,” it said.