Jan Sevaks to now provide doorstep Sakala services

By Express News Service

In order to avoid the hassle of repeatedly approaching various government offices to avail documents and certificates, the Sakala Mission has now started providing services to citizens at their doorsteps. A pilot of this was started in the Dasarahalli zone, said Suresh Kumar, Minister of Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala.

“Citizens can call the helpline number for some services - caste and income certificates, senior citizen cards - after which a Jan Sevak team members will tell the citizen to keep the necessary documents ready. They come home, scan and upload the documents for a fixed government fee of `115. This is being done to avoid the hassle of people repeatedly coming to government offices, and also to avoid middle-men. The ambit of services will expand in the future,” Kumar said in a press meet on Monday.

In the future, services will include BBMP Khata, Ayushman Bharat Arogya ID card, Voter ID card and more. The helpline number is 080-44554455.

“Every Jan Sevak will have a tablet and thermal printer to scan and upload documents. At present, 12 of them are functioning in Dasarahalli, from 7am to 8pm. Currently, payment for doorstep services is via cash, but we may upgrade that in the future, making it digital,” Kumar added.

Long queues, having to pay bribes, inconvenience faced by senior citizens and the differently-abled are some of issues that can be avoided now. The pilot in Dasarahalli was started in March this year, during former CM Kumaraswamy’s government.