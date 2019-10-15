Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramesh died of asphyxiation: Report

Family identifies handwriting in suicide note as his; Forensic report by this weekend

Published: 15th October 2019

The spot at Jnanabharathi campus where Ramesh’s body was found hanging from a tree

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramesh MS, the personal assistant of former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, died due to asphyxiation because of hanging, his postmortem report allegedly states. Ramesh’s body was found hanging from a tree inside the premises of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) grounds in Jnanabharathi police station limits on October 12. The approximate time of hanging is said to be around 10.30 am.

Though police registered a case of unnatural death report (UDR) of suicide, they are investigating all angles, including any foul play behind the alleged suicide. “A pair of brown trousers was found tied around his neck like a noose, which also suggests that hanging may have been an act of desperation, panic or fear,” said an official source.

“The police are investigating the sequence of events in the last 48 hours of Ramesh’s death. The time difference between his arrival at his home and hanging reportedly indicates that he was either scared or was under some threat or pressure from someone,” he added.

The police have sent his viscera for histopathology examination to the Forensic Science Laboratory along with his alleged suicide note. “Ramesh’s family has identified the writing on the note as his, but it needs to be forensically verified. The FSL reports are expected by this weekend,” the officer added.  
Narrating the sequence of events on October 12, sources told this newspaper that Ramesh was present throughout the Income Tax search and seizure operations at Parameshwara’s residence, which had concluded at 2.45am on October 12.

“He is said to have left for his home after Income-Tax officers had gone. Ramesh was also present when tax officers had recorded Parameshwara’s statements. His presence was recorded in the panchnama,” said the officer.The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa, had launched search operations in the medical admission scam case on October 10.

They had gone to Parameshwara’s house in Sadashivanagar that day. His wife told them that he had gone to Koratagere. The tax officers went to Koratagere and escorted him back to his residence. Later, during lunch time, officers took Ramesh to his house with the purpose of searching it.

“On the way, he reportedly told them that he was a man of small means and had nothing on him. When they reached his house, I-T officers found that it was indeed a humble household with bare minimum essentials. The tax officers reportedly decided against conducting the search at his house, and left for lunch. Ramesh stayed back at home for lunch. After some time, the tax team returned, and left with him to Parameshwara’s house,” said official sources.

Police have recorded the statements of people, including his family members, Parameshwara’s aide Keshava, who has been with him for nearly three decades, his driver Anil and some others whom Ramesh had last spoken to. 

Ramesh’s wife Sowmya, in her police complaint, alleged that tax officers were behind her husband’s suicide. 

Congress demands Rs 1 crore compensation for Ramesh’s family
Bengaluru: Congress has demanded that the Income Tax Department compensate the family members of Ramesh, who committed suicide on Saturday. Congress leader V S Ugrappa said the central government and the I-T department must take the responsibility for his death and ensure hsi children are educated for free. “The I-T Department must give Rs 1 crore as compensation to his family members,” the Congress leader said. The party has accused the I-T department of harassing Ramesh, who was working as personal assistant to Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara.

