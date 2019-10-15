Top NCC cadets aspire to sail as Navy officers

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It’s the thrill for adventure and water activities that drew us to the naval unit,” said M S Yashaswini from Bengaluru, an NCC cadet from the Karnataka and Goa Directorate, who bagged a medal with her team of six at the All India Nau Sainik Camp. The camp was held at Vishakapatnam from October 2 to 12.

A team of 36 cadets, of which 12 are girls, represented the directorate at the national-level camp and bagged the third position. Cadets along with their contingent leader Captain Najmul Huda, reached the city railway station on Monday.

Coax swain or the captain for the boat pulling competition, Saziya Sheiwa from Karwar, steered the boat during the racing event. She said she was among several others from six units who were drawn to the white uniform of the naval unit of the defence and joined its student version.

“We are looking forward to changes in rules (in the Naval recruitment) so that we are able to sail as officers hereafter,” added Yashaswini, whose fondest memory from the camp was to be aboard the Naval Ships INS Sukhanya and Sumedha and understanding various operation procedures.

Deepa Mahajan from Bengaluru saved the team during the boat pulling competition. She said it was her sheer enthusiasm for water-related activities and presence of mind that helped her grab hold of the oar of a fellow sailor during the race.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy from Mysuru, a male cadet who won gold in the navy’s theory exam — Service Subjects — said he challenged himself to be the best at what he was chosen for, as his first choice was boat pulling.The cadets received an intensive 30-day training at Karwar.