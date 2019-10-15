Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth attacked by ex-girlfriend’s family for not leaving their area

A 24-year-old man was brutally attacked by family members of his ex-girlfriend, on Saturday night in Mominpura of Mysuru Road.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old man was brutally attacked by family members of his ex-girlfriend, on Saturday night in Mominpura of Mysuru Road. The injured youth, Rizwan Sharif, had eloped with the girl in 2018, when she was still a minor.

However, he was arrested after he returned home without marrying her. He was booked under the POCSO Act and jailed. When he returned on bail in April this year, the girl’s family members asked him to leave the area. The girl, who is now an adult, is married to someone else.  The attackers and the victim reside in Padarayanapura. Sharif works in a community graveyard. He was attacked by his neighbours Imran, his son Usman and their family members Zaheer, Aseef and another person who is yet to be identified.

According to the Sharif’s complaint, on Saturday, at 8 pm, Imran and the other accused stopped him as he was returning home from the graveyard. They told him that until he vacated the area, the girl would never be able to live peacefully. Following an argument, the girl’s family took him to a ground near an Idgah maidan.

They threatened to kill him and allegedly beat him up with iron rods. They ended up breaking his legs. Before they could kill him, Sharif’s elder brother arrived and the attackers fled. According to Sharif’s father, Shaifulla Sharif, “An eyewitness called us over the phone and informed us about the attack. My elder son went to the spot. Sharif was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Chamrajpet. Doctors say Sharif’s legs are fractured and he has to undergo surgery on Tuesday.”

According to an investigating officer from JJ Nagar police station, the family thinks their daughter cannot forget Sharif if he is around. Sharif, was already married when he eloped. “We have taken up an attempt to murder case against the attackers and detained three among the five, though Imran and Zaheer are still at large,” said the officer.

