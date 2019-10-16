Home Cities Bengaluru

FASTags a must at all toll gates from Dec

The FASTag stickers are usually stuck on a vehicle’s windshields to enable commuters move quickly through toll gates without halting.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

FASTag sticker

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Starting December 1, payments at all the 32 toll plazas on state highways besides those on national highways in the state will become cashless. Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday signed an MoU to bring in RFID-based FASTag to implement electronic toll collection mandatorily from December 1.

The FASTag stickers are usually stuck on a vehicle’s windshields to enable commuters move quickly through toll gates without halting. The technology, since its pilot testing in 2014, has long been pegged by the government as a solution to decongest toll plazas by making payments seamless and also to reduce cash transactions at these centres.

“50 per cent of the cost will be taken up by the Ministry and the rest by the state. The ministry will also bear 80 per cent of the maintenance cost. Citizens can recharge the number against FASTag via online, UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and cash wallets,” B S Shivakumar, managing director, KRDCL, told The New Indian Express. 

“The (installation) cost per lane is kept at Rs 12 lakh but this will have to be discussed with the vendor working with the Ministry,” he said. In April 2020, GST will also be integrated with FASTag and commercial vehicles will be included as well.  

Amrit Singha, vice president of Indian Highways Management Company Ltd, the company working with the ministry, told TNIE, “Citizens will be able to use the tags across India. The tender has been floated for installation of ETC and it is around Rs 40 lakh for a two-lane road. The cost will increase based on the number of lanes.”The state will also have point-of-sale shops that will sell the FASTag. Citizens will also be able to purchase the tags at banks and at online shopping sites for Rs 100, which will be inclusive of tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp