Handicraft fair to bring 80 rural artisans to Bengaluru

Handloom and handicraft lovers will soon get to feast their eyes on a wide range of artefacts made by rural artisans from across the country.

Published: 16th October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Handloom and handicraft lovers will soon get to feast their eyes on a wide range of artefacts made by rural artisans from across the country. Sharing a pride of place among the merchandise will be Karnataka’s Molakalmuru sarees, Lambani jewellery, Channapatna dolls, and Mysuru’s unique rosewood artwork. The event, called Grameen Mela, is being organised by National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) from October 18-22 at Garuda mall.

It is an initiative to provide rural artisans free space to sell their work. “It aims to give them first-hand experience of the urban market, where they also get feedback from customers,” PVS Suryakumar, chief general manager, NABARD, said. 

At the exhibition, you can expect to see craftspersons from various states, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. “Eighty artisans from 15 districts of Karnataka, as well as other places, are going to participate. We do similar events in other states too,” Suryakumar added. The fair has been bringing profits to artisans. “Last year, a wood craftsman from Mysuru made a profit of around `10 lakh,” Suryakumar recalled.

Participants are also looking forward to displaying their ware. Maruthi Manchi, who hails from Chitradurga and has won the state award for his Molakalmuru sarees, said, “These exhibitions are helpful because I can sell what I make, without relying on the middleman. This helps me meet the customers, get their views and improvise my work.”

