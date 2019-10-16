Home Minister asks Bengaluru cops to be on high vigil  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday said he has directed police officers to be on high alert in the wake of the recent arrests of suspected Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives and revelation of multiple hideouts in and around Bengaluru.

Bommai was speaking after holding a review meeting with senior police officers of the city on Tuesday. “I have asked them to be on high vigil and increase security at high-footfall places like bus and railway stations and gather information about terror suspects. These measures have been taken as there is a threat perception to Bengaluru city.”

He added that the police were also working on improving the traffic situation in the city. “We are planning to install traffic signals using artificial intelligence which will help in seamless movement of vehicles. They will be installed in the Central Business District areas and it may be extended to other parts of the city. For better commuting, we have identified 19 solutions, including fixing potholes, and they will be set right soon,” he said.

Further, he said that anti-goonda squad will be set up in Bengaluru to tackle anti-social elements. “I want the police to detect crime cases in a time-bound manner. They have been asked to conduct special drives against drug peddlers and there is zero-tolerance towards drug abuse.”